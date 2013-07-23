Blair MacKichan is a British actor, jazz musician, vocalist and songwriter. As an actor, he appeared in adverts for Oxo during the 1980s and 1990s, while as a songwriter he has written for Will Young, Sia and Lily Allen. As a musician he fronts a band named Blair and Friends.

In the Oxo adverts, MacKichan played the oldest son of the Oxo Family, starring alongside Michael Redfern and Lynda Bellingham who played his parents. He started his musical career playing drums, then later progressed to the piano. In 1997 he fronted the house band for Channel 5's The Jack Docherty Show, a nightly chat show recorded at the Whitehall Theatre in London. MacKichan writes a lot of his own material. He co-wrote Sia's 2000 UK hit Taken For Granted, and won a Brit Award for the 2004 song Your Game after it became a hit for Will Young. He also co-wrote Lily Allen's 2007 hit Shame for You. In addition, Blair has composed music for film and television including an upbeat, jazzy song called "Have Fun, Go Mad" for the 1996 film "Dunston Checks In."