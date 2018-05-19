Jeff BallardBorn 17 September 1963
Jeff Ballard
1963-09-17
Jeff Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Ballard (born September 17, 1963) is an American jazz drummer from Santa Cruz, California. He has played with Ray Charles and Pat Metheny and plays periodically with Chick Corea in many groups such as Origin and the Chick Corea New Trio. He also played with many New York-based jazz musicians such as Reid Anderson, Brad Mehldau, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Mark Turner, Miguel Zenon and Eli Degibri. He has also played with the Joshua Redman Elastic Band.
He is currently a member of the Brad Mehldau Trio (since 2005) and co-leader of Fly, a collective trio with Mark Turner and Larry Grenadier.
Jeff Ballard Tracks
For All Lonely People
Vladislav Sendecki
For All Lonely People
For All Lonely People
New York Street
Vladislav Sendecki
New York Street
New York Street
Around & Around Lightly
Vladislav Sendecki
Around & Around Lightly
Around & Around Lightly
Artis
Brad Mehldau Trio
Artis
Artis
