Timothy Lancaster West, CBE (born 20 October 1934) is an English film, stage and television actor, with more than fifty years of varied work in the business. As well as many classical theatre performances, he has appeared frequently on television, including spells in both Coronation Street as Eric Babbage and Stan Carter in EastEnders, and also in Not Going Out, as the original Geoffrey Adams. He is married to the actress Prunella Scales; since 2014 they have been seen travelling together on British and overseas canals in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.
For the Fallen
Robert Laurence Binyon & Timothy West
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
From The Wipers Times - Proof That We Are Winning The War
Anonymous & Timothy West
From The Wipers Times - Proof That We Are Winning The War
From The Wipers Times - Proof That We Are Winning The War
Polka (Façade)
William Walton
Polka (Façade)
Polka (Façade)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
2007-07-14T14:49:21
14
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-16T14:49:21
16
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
