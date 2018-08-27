Gat Décor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04fgn6p.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3eeb99ca-baf1-4f74-b8df-62d397870b29
Gat Décor Biography (Wikipedia)
Gat Decor (or Gat Décor) were an English electronic music group popular with the 1992 song "Passion". The song is considered to be one of the best-known works of the early progressive house genre.
The main contributors of the team are the British DJ's and producers, Simon Slater, Laurence Nelson-Boudville and Simon Hanson. The name 'Gat Decor' was derived from an anagram of 'Tag Records', a record store based in Soho, London.
Although Gat Decor does not have an extensive catalog (two proper singles and a handful of remixes), the act and "Passion" are widely considered influential to dance music in the early 1990s;[citation needed] and Slater still continues to license "Passion".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gat Décor Tracks
Sort by
Passion
Gat Décor
Passion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion
Last played on
Passion (Do You Want It Right Now Edit)
Gat Décor
Passion (Do You Want It Right Now Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Naked Mix)
Gat Décor
Passion (Naked Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Low Steppa Remix)
Gat Décor
Passion (Low Steppa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Low Steppa Remix)
Last played on
Passion (Original Version)
Gat Décor
Passion (Original Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Original Version)
Last played on
Passion (Original Mix)
Gat Décor
Passion (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Original Mix)
Last played on
Passion (Vocal mix) (1996)
Gat Décor
Passion (Vocal mix) (1996)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (Vocal mix) (1996)
Last played on
Passion (1992)
Gat Décor
Passion (1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fgn6p.jpglink
Passion (1992)
Last played on
Gat Décor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist