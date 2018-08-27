Gat Decor (or Gat Décor) were an English electronic music group popular with the 1992 song "Passion". The song is considered to be one of the best-known works of the early progressive house genre.

The main contributors of the team are the British DJ's and producers, Simon Slater, Laurence Nelson-Boudville and Simon Hanson. The name 'Gat Decor' was derived from an anagram of 'Tag Records', a record store based in Soho, London.

Although Gat Decor does not have an extensive catalog (two proper singles and a handful of remixes), the act and "Passion" are widely considered influential to dance music in the early 1990s;[citation needed] and Slater still continues to license "Passion".