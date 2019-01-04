Julio Bashmore
Mathew Stephen Walker, better known by the stage name Julio Bashmore, is an English house music producer and DJ.
Julio Bashmore Performances & Interviews
Julio Bashmore - Mini Mix
2015-07-04
Julio Bashmore provides the Mini Mix for Annie Mac on Radio 1.
Julio Bashmore - Mini Mix
Batty Knee Dance
Au Seve
Holding On
Peppermint (feat. Jessie Ware)
Peppermint
Battle For Middle You
Au Seve (Star.One Refix)
Professional Widow (Armand Van Helden's Star Trunk Remix)
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T14:56:44
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
02:45
Bristol
