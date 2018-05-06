SammieR&B/Soul. Born 1 March 1987
Sammie
1987-03-01
Sammie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammie Leigh Bush, Jr. (born March 1, 1987) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known for his 1999 hit single, "I Like It", from his debut album, From the Bottom to the Top (2000). He returned with his second studio album, Sammie in 2006.
Sammie Tracks
Hardball (feat. Lil’ Zane, Lil Wayne & Sammie)
Bow Wow
Hardball (feat. Lil’ Zane, Lil Wayne & Sammie)
Hardball (feat. Lil’ Zane, Lil Wayne & Sammie)
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Sammie
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Show And Tell (feat. Eric Bellinger)
Kiss Me Thru The Phone (feat. Sammie)
Soulja Boy Tell ’Em
Kiss Me Thru The Phone (feat. Sammie)
Kiss Me Thru The Phone (feat. Sammie)
