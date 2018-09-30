Edie Adams (born Edith Elizabeth Enke, April 16, 1927 – October 15, 2008) was an American comedienne, actress, singer and businesswoman. She was an Emmy Award and Tony Award winner.

Adams was well known for her impersonations of sexy stars on stage and television, especially Marilyn Monroe. She was the wife and frequent television partner of Ernie Kovacs until his death in a 1962 car accident. After Kovacs' death, Adams founded two beauty businesses: Edie Adams Cosmetics and Edie Adams Cut 'n' Curl.