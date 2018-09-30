Edie AdamsBorn 16 April 1927. Died 15 October 2008
Edie Adams (born Edith Elizabeth Enke, April 16, 1927 – October 15, 2008) was an American comedienne, actress, singer and businesswoman. She was an Emmy Award and Tony Award winner.
Adams was well known for her impersonations of sexy stars on stage and television, especially Marilyn Monroe. She was the wife and frequent television partner of Ernie Kovacs until his death in a 1962 car accident. After Kovacs' death, Adams founded two beauty businesses: Edie Adams Cosmetics and Edie Adams Cut 'n' Curl.
Impossible; It's Possible
Julie Andrews & Edie Adams
Impossible; It's Possible
Impossible; It's Possible
A Little Bit In Love
Edie Adams
A Little Bit In Love
A Little Bit In Love
My Darlin' Eileen
Edie Adams
My Darlin' Eileen
My Darlin' Eileen
Ohio
Rosalind Russell
Ohio
Ohio
Country's In The Very Best Of Hands
Peter Palmer
Country's In The Very Best Of Hands
Country's In The Very Best Of Hands
