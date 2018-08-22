Tim Land, better known as Landslide, is a dubstep, UK garage, drum and bass and future jazz musician (also heavily influenced by Latin, soul and bossa nova) from London, England. Previously signed to Hospital Records, Land was originally a drummer for bands; he was introduced to Tony Colman and Chris Goss (the label's founders) through a sound engineering job. He has also appeared as a musician on London Elektricity's live drum and bass act, mainly organizing and playing samples on drum pads.

In addition to his production work, Landslide is a lecturer in Creative Sound & Music at the University of Wales, Newport.