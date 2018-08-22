LandslideUK 2step/brokenbeat/dubstep/electronicsoul. Born 1972
Landslide
1972
Landslide Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Land, better known as Landslide, is a dubstep, UK garage, drum and bass and future jazz musician (also heavily influenced by Latin, soul and bossa nova) from London, England. Previously signed to Hospital Records, Land was originally a drummer for bands; he was introduced to Tony Colman and Chris Goss (the label's founders) through a sound engineering job. He has also appeared as a musician on London Elektricity's live drum and bass act, mainly organizing and playing samples on drum pads.
In addition to his production work, Landslide is a lecturer in Creative Sound & Music at the University of Wales, Newport.
It's Not Over (Influx Datum UK Remix)
Signs Of Change (Bambounou Mix Numéro 1)
Signs Of Change (Bambounou Mix Numéro 1)
Signs Of Change (Kelpe Remix)
Signs Of Change (Kelpe Remix)
Chains (Axel Boman Remix)
Chains (Axel Boman Remix)
Still There (Max Cooper Remix)
Still There (Max Cooper Remix)
Dig Deeper (Trwbador Remix)
Dig Deeper (Trwbador Remix)
