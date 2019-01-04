Stephanie MillsBorn 22 March 1957
Stephanie Mills
Stephanie Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Dorthea Mills (born March 22, 1957) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Mills rose to stardom as "Dorothy" in the original Broadway run of the musical The Wiz from 1975 to 1977. The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit for Mills and her signature song. During the 1980s, Mills scored five Number 1 R&B hits, including "Home", "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love", "I Feel Good All Over", "(You're Puttin') A Rush on Me" and "Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)". Mills' won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song "Never Knew Love Like This Before" in 1981.
Stephanie Mills Tracks
Never Knew Love Like This Before
Stephanie Mills
Never Knew Love Like This Before
Never Knew Love Like This Before
The Medicine Song
Stephanie Mills
The Medicine Song
The Medicine Song
People Get Ready
Stephanie Mills
People Get Ready
People Get Ready
