Big Dee Irwin Born 6 July 1932. Died 27 August 1995
Big Dee Irwin
1932-07-06
Big Dee Irwin Biography
DiFosco "Dee" T. Ervin Jr. (July 6, 1932 – August 27, 1995), usually known professionally as Big Dee Irwin, was an American singer and songwriter whose biggest hit was a version of "Swinging On A Star" in 1963, recorded as a duet with Little Eva.
Big Dee Irwin Tracks
You Satisfy My Needs
Big Dee Irwin
You Satisfy My Needs
You Satisfy My Needs
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
Big Dee Irwin
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
Swinging On A Star
Big Dee Irwin
Swinging On A Star
Swinging On A Star
Swinging On A Star
Big Dee Irwin
Swinging On A Star
Swinging On A Star
Swing From A Star
Big Dee Irwin
Swing From A Star
Swing From A Star
