Jake E. LeeBorn 15 February 1957
Jake E. Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ee1d8cd-c79a-442f-a6ba-5ee5297d9019
Jake E. Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake E Lee (born February 15, 1957) is an American guitarist signed to Frontiers Records. He is best known for playing with Ozzy Osbourne between 1982-1987 and later in Badlands with Ray Gillen. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013. Their eponymous first album was released in January 2014 and entered at No. 69 on Billboard's Album Charts. He has also recorded solo works under his own name, examples being the instrumental album A Fine Pink Mist (1996) and cover album Retraced (2005).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jake E. Lee Tracks
Sort by
Rudiments
Jake E. Lee
Rudiments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudiments
Last played on
South
Jake E. Lee
South
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South
Last played on
Hide
Jake E. Lee
Hide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hide
Last played on
Jake E. Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist