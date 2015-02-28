Jake E Lee (born February 15, 1957) is an American guitarist signed to Frontiers Records. He is best known for playing with Ozzy Osbourne between 1982-1987 and later in Badlands with Ray Gillen. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013. Their eponymous first album was released in January 2014 and entered at No. 69 on Billboard's Album Charts. He has also recorded solo works under his own name, examples being the instrumental album A Fine Pink Mist (1996) and cover album Retraced (2005).