Théodore Paraskivesco
French-Romanian pianist. Born 1940
Théodore Paraskivesco
1940
Théodore Paraskivesco Biography (Wikipedia)
Théodore Paraskivesco (born 11 July 1940 in Bucarest) is a naturalized French pianist of Romanian origin.
Théodore Paraskivesco Tracks
Feux d'artifice (feat. Théodore Paraskivesco)
Claude Debussy
