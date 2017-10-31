SpecimenUK glam/goth band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1985
Specimen
1980
Specimen Biography (Wikipedia)
Specimen are a British band formed in the 1980s. Their music has been described as spanning many different genres of music, including glam, goth, punk and post-punk, and the band is widely credited as one of the pioneers of the goth subculture, both musically and stylistically.[citation needed]
Specimen Tracks
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Specimen
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Beauty Of Poisin
Specimen
Beauty Of Poisin
Beauty Of Poisin
