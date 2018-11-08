Philippe PierlotBelgian violist and conductor. Born 1958
Philippe Pierlot
1958
Philippe Pierlot (born 1958) is a Belgian viola da gamba player and a conductor in historically informed performance. He is also an academic teacher at the royal conservatories of The Hague and Brussels.
Kyrie (Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite d'un Gout Etranger: Feste Champêtre: "Rustic Festival"
Marin Marais
Fantazia upon one note in F, Z.745
Henry Purcell
Cantata BWV127 'Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott' IV) Recitativo: Wenn einstens die Posaunen schallen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata BWV127 'Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott' III) Aria: Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Auf dem Wasser zu singen
Franz Schubert
In nomine in G minor, Z 747; Three parts upon a ground, Z 731
Henry Purcell
Cantata Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit (Actus tragicus) BWV106
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata sesta a tre
Carolus Hacquart, François Fernandez, Luís Otávio Santos, Laurent Stewart, Eduardo Egüez & Philippe Pierlot
Divertimento in D major for baryton with two horns, viola and double bass
Joseph Haydn
Ständchen (Schwanengesang, D 957)
Franz Schubert
Cantata no. 150 BWV.150 (Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich)
Johann Sebastian Bach
