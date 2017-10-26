Jonny HillBorn 27 July 1940
Jonny Hill
1940-07-27
Jonny Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonny Hill (1940) is an Austrian singer. He is best known for the songs “Ruf Teddybär eins vier” , “Der alte Mann” and “30 Tonnen Kerosin”.
Jonny Hill Tracks
Eternal Return
Black Spring, Jonny Hill & Ryan Mawbey
Eternal Return
Eternal Return
Jonny Hill Links
