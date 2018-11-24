After the FireFormed 1974
After the Fire
1974
After the Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
After the Fire (or ATF) were a British rock band that transitioned from playing progressive rock to new wave over their initial 12-year career, while having only one hit in the United States ("Der Kommissar") and one hit in the United Kingdom ("One Rule for You").
After the Fire Tracks
Der Kommisar
After the Fire
Power Of A Jet - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
Check It Out - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
Suspended Animation - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
One Rule for You - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
Time To Think - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
Laser Love - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
A Little Sun, A Little Rain - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
Joy - Paris Theatre 1979
After the Fire
One Rule For You
After the Fire
Der Kommisar (feat. er The Fire)
A
