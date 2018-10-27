Nicola FagoBorn 26 February 1677. Died 18 February 1745
Nicola Fago
1677-02-26
Nicola Fago Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Nicola Fago, 'II Tarantino' (26 February 1677 – 18 February 1745) was an Italian Baroque composer and teacher. He was the father of Lorenzo Fago (1704-1793).
Nicola Fago Tracks
