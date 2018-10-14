Bruno MadernaComposer and conductor. Born 21 April 1920. Died 13 November 1973
Bruno Maderna
1920-04-21
Bruno Maderna Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Maderna (21 April 1920 – 13 November 1973) was an Italian conductor and composer.
Bruno Maderna Tracks
Ionisation
Edgard Varèse
Last played on
Galop, D735
Franz Schubert
Last played on
Canzone a tre cori
Giovanni Gabrieli
Last played on
Canzona a tre voci
Giovanni Gabrieli
Orchestra
4 Songs, Op 13
Anton Webern
Singer
Sinfonie Napoletana, Veronese, Romana, Mantovana
Lodovico Grossi da Viadana
Orchestra
Three pieces for Organ
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Orchestra
Palestrine-Konzert (Concertino No 3)
Bruno Maderna
Orchestra
Viola
Bruno Maderna
Performer
Last played on
Polka and Gallop D735
Franz Schubert
Last played on
Serenata per un satellite
Bruno Maderna
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 9, 3rd mvmt (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra & Bruno Maderna)
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Musica su due dimensioni (Music in Two Dimensions),
Bruno Maderna
Musica - "Se, Quando Uscì…"
Bruno Maderna
Last played on
Serenata No. 2
Bruno Maderna
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-31T14:26:06
31
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Bruno Maderna Links
