Peter Evans is an American trumpet player based in New York, who specializes in improvisation and avant-garde music. Evans has been a member of the New York City musical community since 2003, when he moved to the city after graduating from The Oberlin Conservatory of Music. His earlier studies were in the Jazz Department of New England Conservatory of Music's School of Preparatory Education.

His primary groups as a leader are the Peter Evans Quintet (with Ron Stabinsky, Sam Pluta, Tom Blancarte and Jim Black) and the Zebulon trio (with John Hebert and Kassa Overall). In addition, Evans has been performing and recording solo trumpet music since 2003 and is widely recognized as a leading voice in the field, having released several recordings over the past decade. He is a member of several groups, such as Mostly Other People Do the Killing, Pulverize the Sound, Rocket Science, Premature Burial.

Evans has collaborated with a broad range of figures in modern music, including Weasel Walter, Evan Parker, Matana Roberts, Tyshawn Sorey, John Zorn, Mary Halvorson, Peter Brötzmann, Aaron Burnett, Okkyung Lee, and Nate Wooley. He has also premiered compositions by Brian Ferneyhough, George Lewis, Eric Wubbels, Anthony Braxton, and Barry Guy. He is also a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) and Wetby the ICE, Yarn/Wire, the Donaueschingen Musiktage Festival, the Jerome Foundation's Emerging Artist Program and was a 2014 Artist-in-Residence at Issue Project Room in Brooklyn, NY. He has presented and/or performed his music at many major international festivals and has toured his own groups extensively in Europe, Canada and the United States.