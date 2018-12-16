TonightUK new wave / power pop band. Formed June 1977. Disbanded January 1979
Tonight
1977-06
Tonight Biography (Wikipedia)
Tonight were a five piece new wave band, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex. They were active from June 1977 to January 1979 and had a hit single, "Drummer Man", in February 1978.
Tonight Tracks
Drummer Man
Drummer Man
Money (That's Your Problem)
Money (That's Your Problem)
The Drummer Man
The Drummer Man
Money
Money
