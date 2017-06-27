Woodpecker WooliamsBorn 23 October 1983
Woodpecker Wooliams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6d1.jpg
1983-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ed0c135-5564-4bfc-95a4-8c58578010bd
Woodpecker Wooliams Biography (Wikipedia)
Woodpecker Wooliams was the musical moniker of Brighton, England, United Kingdom based musician Gemma Williams. She announced the "death" of the project on her website in September 2013. She is currently working on literary-inspired synth-pop project Becky Becky.
Woodpecker Wooliams Tracks
Sparrow
Woodpecker Wooliams
Sparrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Sparrow
Last played on
Hummingbird
Woodpecker Wooliams
Hummingbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Hummingbird
Last played on
Dove - 6Music Session 05/01/2013
Woodpecker Wooliams
Dove - 6Music Session 05/01/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Dove - 6Music Session 05/01/2013
Last played on
Crow
Woodpecker Wooliams
Crow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Crow
Last played on
Gull
Woodpecker Wooliams
Gull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Gull
Last played on
Magpie
Woodpecker Wooliams
Magpie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Magpie
Last played on
Crow (Session)
Woodpecker Wooliams
Crow (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Crow (Session)
Last played on
Dove (Session)
Woodpecker Wooliams
Dove (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Dove (Session)
Last played on
Dove
Woodpecker Wooliams
Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Dove
Last played on
the bird school of being human
Woodpecker Wooliams
the bird school of being human
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
the bird school of being human
Last played on
The Lamentable Love Of The Barometer
Woodpecker Wooliams
The Lamentable Love Of The Barometer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d1.jpglink
Woodpecker Wooliams Links
