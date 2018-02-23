Parvati Khan
Parvati Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Parvati Khan (née Maharaj) is a pop singer and model, who sang the song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja in the 1982 Bollywood hit movie Disco Dancer, which won a Gold Disc award. Later, she also sang Khula Tala Chod Aayi after having won a nationwide talent contest in Trinidad and Tobago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja
Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy
