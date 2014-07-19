The Manhattan Clique are producers, remixers and writers Philip Larsen and Chris Smith, also known as "MHC". Their successes have been reflected in the Music Week Club and Pop charts in the UK, plus the Billboard dance chart in the US, as well as frequent radio play.

The duo have worked with artists including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Timbaland, Nicole Scherzinger, La Roux, Britney Spears, The Veronicas, The Saturdays, Keri Hilson, Esmee Denters and Toni Braxton. 2010-11 remixes have included Chris Brown, Diana Vickers, Example, Nelly Furtado, Ed Drewett, Katy Perry (four times), Fenech-Soler, Lady Gaga, Studio Killers and others.

Manhattan Clique have also worked with some of the biggest artists in Europe, including French musician Mylène Farmer, whose duet with Moby 'Slipping Away' was Manhattan Clique's first Number One production, as well as Moby's first Number One single anywhere in the world, spending several weeks at the top of the French charts in 2006.

Manhattan Clique have also worked with electronic music acts, including Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Human League, Soft Cell, The B-52's and Erasure. They co-wrote and produced Erasure frontman Andy Bell's "Electric Blue" album, which also featured Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters) and Claudia Brücken (Propaganda). Larsen has additionally won a Grammy award for his production on Kylie Minogue's "Come Into My World", a track from her multi platinum album "Fever", and also collaborates with Darren Stokes under the name of "M-3ox".