Hiphop Tamizha (pronounced Tamiḻā) is an Indian musical duo based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The duo consists of Adhithya "Aadhi" Venkatapathy and R. Jeeva. Hiphop Tamizha are credited with being the pioneers of Tamil hip hop in India.

The group remained underground until the commercial success of their track, "Club le Mabbu le" in 2011. The international brand Remy Martin launched Hiphop Tamizha as an official brand after hearing the song. In 2012, Hiphop Tamizha released their debut album Hip Hop Tamizhan, which is India's first Tamil hip hop album. It was a major success with both the general public and critics. While the duo are primarily independent musicians, they have also contributed to numerous works outside independent music, such as composing and performing music for films. They have also launched a clothing brand.