Jazz drummer Steve Davis was born in Santa Barbara, California in 1958. With Shelly Manne as his godfather, he became interested in the drums at a young age.

Following the advice of drumset teacher Alan Dawson, Steve moved to New York City in the early 1980s to begin his career as a jazz drummer. Soon after he met the jazz educator Jamey Aebersold, and in 1982 joined the Aebersold clinic faculty, of which he has been a member ever since. Throughout the 1980s Steve built up a reputation in the New York scene, playing and recording with many big names. During this period he also studied privately with Joe Morello.

Steve is now most widely known as a member of the Lynne Arriale trio. Pianist Arriale met Steve at a jam session soon after she herself moved to New York in 1991. There was an immediate musical rapport and they decided to work together. Steve has since appeared on 10 recordings with Arriale, and has toured worldwide with the trio for the last 15 years.