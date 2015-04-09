Tore BrunborgBorn 20 May 1960
Tore Brunborg
1960-05-20
Tore Brunborg Biography (Wikipedia)
Tore Brunborg (born 20 May 1960, in Trondheim) is a Norwegian jazz musician and composer who plays saxophone. He grew up in Voss where a flowering jazz environment. Known from numerous appearances with international greats including Bugge Wesseltoft, Håvard Wiik, Audun Kleive, Anders Jormin, Diederik Wissels, Arild Andersen, Pat Metheny, Per Jørgensen, Geir Lysne, Misha Alperin, Bjørn Alterhaug, Jan Gunnar Hoff, Jarle Vespestad, Jon Christensen, Jon Balke, Nils Petter Molvær, Vigleik Storaas, Bo Stief, and Billy Cobham.
Tore Brunborg Tracks
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
Tore Brunborg
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
Tune In
Tore Brunborg
Tune In
Tune In
