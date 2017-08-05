Sonny GreerBorn 13 December 1895. Died 23 March 1982
1895-12-13
Sonny Greer Biography (Wikipedia)
William Alexander "Sonny" Greer (December 13, c. 1895 – March 23, 1982) was an American jazz drummer and vocalist, best known for his work with Duke Ellington.
Passion Flower
Johnny Hodges
Passion Flower
Passion Flower
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call
Ko-Ko
Duke Ellington
Ko-Ko
Ko-Ko
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail
Rockin' In Rhythm
Duke Ellington
Rockin' In Rhythm
Rockin' In Rhythm
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
St. Louis Blues
Duke Ellington
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Across The Track Blues
Duke Ellington
Across The Track Blues
Across The Track Blues
Conga Brava
Juan Tizol
Conga Brava
Conga Brava
Pussy Willow
Duke Ellington
Pussy Willow
Pussy Willow
Stompy Jones
Barney Bigard and His Jazzopaters
Stompy Jones
Stompy Jones
Caravan
Barney Bigard and His Jazzopaters
Caravan
Caravan
