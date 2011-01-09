Randy CaliforniaBorn 20 February 1951. Died 2 January 1997
Randy California
1951-02-20
Randy California Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy Craig Wolfe (February 20, 1951 – January 2, 1997), known as Randy California, was a guitarist, singer and songwriter and one of the original members of the rock group Spirit, formed in 1967.
Downer
