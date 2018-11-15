James LoughranBorn 30 June 1931
James Loughran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1931-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3eb9404f-a6ec-49d6-95e8-ac53bad290b3
James Loughran Biography (Wikipedia)
James Loughran CBE, DMus., FRNCM, FRSAMD (born 30 June 1931, Glasgow, Scotland) is a conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Loughran Tracks
Sort by
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.19 in B minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.19 in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.19 in B minor
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15
Last played on
Land of hope and glory
Edward Elgar
Land of hope and glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Land of hope and glory
Performer
Last played on
'Joseph' and 'Benjamin' from The Chagall Windows
John McCabe
'Joseph' and 'Benjamin' from The Chagall Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16b.jpglink
'Joseph' and 'Benjamin' from The Chagall Windows
Last played on
Playlists featuring James Loughran
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqvfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-09T14:24:31
9
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8pv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-06T14:24:31
6
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evpv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-19T14:24:31
19
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egcq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-30T14:24:31
30
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9cq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-25T14:24:31
25
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist