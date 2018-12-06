WolfieLondon based Singer/Songwriter/Producer Laura Wolfie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02z0b44.jpg
Wolfie Performances & Interviews
- Wolfie - 100https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl310.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl310.jpg2016-05-28T21:53:00.000ZWolfie performs 100 at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlkf1
- Wolfie Maida Vale session & interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03trsr5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03trsr5.jpg2016-05-10T22:00:00.000ZWolfie performs "Obi Wan", "100" and "Outta Earth" at the Maida Vale studios. She also discusses musical influences, which include; birds, Toy Story 2 & sweet and sour chicken.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03trv28
- Wolfie EP Previewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tg2l8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tg2l8.jpg2016-05-07T19:57:00.000ZSevenoaks R & B artist Wolfie pops in to run us through her debut EP '8 Ball'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tg2lv
- Interview with Wolfiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phnfp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phnfp.jpg2016-03-30T13:46:00.000ZWolfie pops by to talk about our Record of the Weekhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03phnl9
- Interview with Wolfiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p4f83.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p4f83.jpg2016-03-26T17:43:00.000ZInterview with Wolfiehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p4fh8
- Interview with Wolfie at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mydyt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mydyt.jpg2016-03-16T18:24:00.000ZInterview with Sevenoaks' Wolfie at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03myf0f
- Wolfie - Come Overhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03466tx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03466tx.jpg2015-10-02T17:17:00.000ZListen to Wolfie's track Come Over, featured on the Radio 1 playlist from October 5th.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03469bx
Wolfie Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Face
Contradiction
Contradiction (DJ Q Remix)
I Owe You (CADENZA REMIX) (feat. Wolfie)
HTTH (feat. Wolfie)
I Owe You (feat. Wolfie)
Outta Earth
Maintain (feat. Renz)
Past BBC Events
Wolfie Links
