TouchLate 60s progressive rock band form Portland, OR. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1968
Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3eb7a894-9a4d-4a9d-8de1-1673c9d57028
Touch Biography (Wikipedia)
Touch was a 1960s progressive rock band who recorded one album, 1968's eponymous and extremely rare Touch. They consisted of John Bordonaro (drums, percussion, vocals), Don Gallucci (keyboards, vocals), Bruce Hauser (bass, vocals), Jeff Hawks (vocals), and Joey Newman AKA Vern Kjellberg (guitar, vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Touch Tracks
Sort by
The Spiritual Death Of Howard Greer
Touch
The Spiritual Death Of Howard Greer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Feel Fine
Touch
We Feel Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Feel Fine
Last played on
Down At Circe's Place
Touch
Down At Circe's Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down At Circe's Place
Last played on
Touch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist