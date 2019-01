Touch was a 1960s progressive rock band who recorded one album, 1968's eponymous and extremely rare Touch. They consisted of John Bordonaro (drums, percussion, vocals), Don Gallucci (keyboards, vocals), Bruce Hauser (bass, vocals), Jeff Hawks (vocals), and Joey Newman AKA Vern Kjellberg (guitar, vocals).

