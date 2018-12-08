Liberty 37 were a four-piece band, hailing from Swansea, Wales. The band started out with the name Travis, but were forced to change it when another band with the same name became successful. After changing names from Travis Inc. and Applecore (this came too close to the Beatles' Apple Corp organisation) the band settled on Liberty 37.

Travis Inc made enough of an impression during their brief incarnation to feature as "ones to watch" in Kerrang!'s Class Of 1998 feature, where they were described as "Soaring, uplifting, but still bruising - Radiohead gone hardcore." That snap assessment was a neat encapsulation of Liberty 37's strength - an ability to pile up intense layers of guitars without sacrificing melody or obliterating delicate shades of feeling. The band first demonstrated the trick on vinyl for Org Records release on their debut single - "No Beauty", a record which won them more friends and clinched their deal with Beggars Banquet. Their debut record for Beggars was the Stuffed EP, released in May 1998, which saw them "sending waves of emotion crashing against solid, abrasive guitars" (Kerrang !). A UK tour with Bullyrag saw Liberty 37 spread the word around the country for the first time.