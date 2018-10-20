Cripple Clarence LoftonBorn 28 March 1887. Died 9 January 1957
Cripple Clarence Lofton
1887-03-28
Cripple Clarence Lofton Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Lofton (March 28, 1887, 1896 or 1897 – January 9, 1957), credited as Cripple Clarence Lofton, was an American boogie-woogie pianist and singer born in Tennessee.
Cripple Clarence Lofton Tracks
Shake That Thing
Cripple Clarence Lofton
Shake That Thing
Shake That Thing
I Don't Know
Cripple Clarence Lofton
I Don't Know
I Don't Know
Streamlined Train
Cripple Clarence Lofton
Streamlined Train
Streamlined Train
Strut That Thing
Cripple Clarence Lofton
Strut That Thing
Strut That Thing
Blue Boogie
Cripple Clarence Lofton
Blue Boogie
Blue Boogie
Streamlined Train
Cripple Clarence Lofton
Streamlined Train
Streamlined Train
South End Boogie
Cripple Clarence Lofton
South End Boogie
South End Boogie
