Jeremy Nicholas
Born 20 September 1947
Jeremy Nicholas
1947-09-20
Jeremy Nicholas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Nicholas (born 20 September 1947) is an English actor, writer, broadcaster, lyricist and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
