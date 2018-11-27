Franz GrundheberBorn 27 September 1937
Franz Grundheber
1937-09-27
Franz Grundheber Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Grundheber (born 27 September 1937) is a German operatic baritone. At the Hamburg State Opera, he performed over 150 roles from 1966. His voice is flexible enough to sing Italian opera as well as Wagner parts and contemporary opera; he is a stage presence in acting and singing. He has performed at major international opera houses and is known for his performance of the title role of Alban Berg's Wozzeck, filmed for DVD in 1994 in a production staged by Patrice Chéreau.
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Alban Berg
Last played on
Wozzeck (Act 3, Sc 2)
Alban Berg
Last played on
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Alban Berg
Last played on
Lulu - Act III
Alban Berg
Last played on
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Alban Berg
Orchestra
Last played on
