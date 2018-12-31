Big TomBorn 18 September 1936. Died 17 April 2018
Big Tom
1936-09-18
Big Tom Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom McBride (18 September 1936 – 17 April 2018), known as Big Tom, was an Irish country, traditional and easy listening singer, as well as a guitarist, and saxophone player.
With a career spanning over five decades, he started his career in 1966 as the frontman of the Irish showband Big Tom and The Mainliners.
Big Tom Performances & Interviews
Big Tom Tracks
My Rose Of The Mountain
Big Tom
The GNR Steam Train
Big Tom
The Same Way You Came In
Big Tom
The Pleasure Has Been Mine
Big Tom
Four Country Roads
Big Tom
Going Out the Same Way You Came In
Big Tom
Back Home to Castleblayney
Big Tom
Gentle Mother
Big Tom
Lonesome at Your Table
Big Tom
I'll Be Waiting There For You
Big Tom
I Would Like To See You Again
Big Tom
Going out The Same Way
Big Tom
If You're Lonesome At Your Table
Big Tom
I'm Thinking of My Blue Eyes
Big Tom
You're Going Out the Same Way
Big Tom
Mary Claire Mulvina Rebecca Jane
Big Tom
A Love That Lasted Through The Years
Big Tom and Margo
Blackboard Of My Heart
Big Tom
Blackboard
Big Tom
Where The Grass Grows The Greenest
Big Tom
One More Christmas
Big Tom
Goodnight Irene, Goodnight
Big Tom
