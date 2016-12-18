Léo MarjaneBorn 27 August 1912. Died 18 December 2016
1912-08-27
Thérèse Maria Léonie Gendebien, known by the stage name Léo Marjane (26 August 1912 – 18 December 2016) was a French singer who reached the peak of her popularity in the late 1930s and early 1940s before her career went into sharp decline after the end of World War II.
Léo Marjane Tracks
Mademoiselle Hortensia
Mademoiselle Hortensia
Mademoiselle Hortensia
