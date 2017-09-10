Pitch BlackElectronic Music Duo from New Zealand. Formed 1997
Pitch Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tf1nv.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ea8d3c4-103a-4880-b084-e24e10711d59
Pitch Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Pitch Black is a New Zealand electronica duo from Christchurch.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pitch Black Tracks
Sort by
It's The Future Knocking (Alpha Steppa Remix)
Pitch Black
It's The Future Knocking (Alpha Steppa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf1nv.jpglink
It's The Future Knocking (International Observer's No Smoking Dub Mix)
Pitch Black
It's The Future Knocking (International Observer's No Smoking Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf1nv.jpglink
Filtered Senses
Pitch Black
Filtered Senses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf1nv.jpglink
Filtered Senses
Last played on
Pitch Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist