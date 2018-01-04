Olivia LouvelComposer, vocalist, artist
Olivia Louvel Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia Louvel is a French-born British composer, producer and artist whose work draws on voice, computer music and digital narrative. In 2011, she won the Qwartz Album Award at the Qwartz Electronic Music Awards for 'Doll Divider'. She operates on the frontier of art and electronic music. Her work also ranges from video art to live performance. Her largest project to date Data Regina is a multimedia suite in which she explores the reigns of Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I, delivering her own singular transposition through an interactive digital platform and a cd publication. November 2018, she toured throughout the UK presenting a headline audio-visual set of Data Regina for ‘Synth Remix’, an event curated by Benjamin Tassie under Sound and Music's Composer-Curator scheme, also featuring Jo Thomas. Louvel has opened for artists such as Planningtorock at the Earsthetic Festival Brighton Dome, Japanese avant-garde artist Phew (singer) and Recoil for various concerts on the European 'Selected' tour.
Olivia Louvel Tracks
Sort by
My Crown (feat. Fiona Brice)
Love Or Rule
Good Queen Bess
I capture
Melita Dennet Tip - But You Know
Tsuka mo ugoke
Olivia Louvel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life