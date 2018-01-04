Olivia Louvel is a French-born British composer, producer and artist whose work draws on voice, computer music and digital narrative. In 2011, she won the Qwartz Album Award at the Qwartz Electronic Music Awards for 'Doll Divider'. She operates on the frontier of art and electronic music. Her work also ranges from video art to live performance. Her largest project to date Data Regina is a multimedia suite in which she explores the reigns of Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I, delivering her own singular transposition through an interactive digital platform and a cd publication. November 2018, she toured throughout the UK presenting a headline audio-visual set of Data Regina for ‘Synth Remix’, an event curated by Benjamin Tassie under Sound and Music's Composer-Curator scheme, also featuring Jo Thomas. Louvel has opened for artists such as Planningtorock at the Earsthetic Festival Brighton Dome, Japanese avant-garde artist Phew (singer) and Recoil for various concerts on the European 'Selected' tour.