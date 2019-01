Ahn Hyo-jin (Hangul: 안효진; born December 10, 1991), professionally known as LE, is a South Korean rapper and songwriter. She has been a member of the K-pop girl group EXID since 2012. She was previously a member of the underground hip hop group, Jiggy Fellaz, performing under the stage name, Elly.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia