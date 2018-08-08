Vula Malinga (born May 5, 1980) is a British singer. Born in the United States to South African parents, she was raised in Hackney, London. Her religious parents supported her singing talents by allowing her to join the church choir, which resulted in her becoming one of lead singers for the London Community Gospel Choir.

This brought her to the notice of Basement Jaxx, with whom she sang lead on their single "Oh My Gosh". The collaboration continues to this day, and led to her supporting fellow Basement Jaxx singer Sam Sparro on his tour.

In 2007, she sang lead locals on BBC South's re-recording of the hymn "Amazing Grace", created to help mark the 200 years since the passing of the Abolition of the Slave Trade Act. In 2008, Malinga began developing her own music under her own record label, DivaGeek Records, releasing her first single "Wondering Why" in October.

In 2009, she sang support vocals for Dizzee Rascal on his 2009 album Tongue N' Cheek, and has supported him on live appearances, including Live Lounge, Later... with Jools Holland and the 2009 BBC Electric Proms.