Lloyd Miller (born 1938) is an American jazz musician and world music expert who is well known for his research work on Persian music and Afghan music. He can play 100 instruments in 15 jazz, ethnic and world music traditions.

Lloyd Miller received a doctorate in Middle East Studies: Persian, concentrating on Persian music with a minor in music (jazz.) In 1970 Miller was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to return to Iran to research and complete his dissertation soon after was published by Rutledge Curzon under the title "Music and Song in Persia." While writing his dissertation, Miller spent 7 years in Tehran as an arts writer for several publications and as a PR person for the Center for Preservation and Propagation of Iranian Music. In 2012, his original first PhD dissertation was published by Eastern Arts at BYU under the title Afghan Music and Dance.

His native language is English, and he is fluent in Persian, Dari and French, capable in Swedish, German and a few other languages. In the early 1960s Lloyd attended the Sorbonne and the Langues Orientale in Paris and went to school in Geneva for a time. During the 1950s and 60s, Miller played with top jazz artists in Europe like Don Ellis and Eddie Harris. Miller was interested in eastern culture and music. He also was the soloist in the music ensemble of the famous Jef Gilson in Paris.