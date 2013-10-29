Phil AnselmoBorn 30 June 1968
Philip Hansen Anselmo (born June 30, 1968) is an American heavy metal musician who is best known as the lead vocalist for Pantera, Down, and Superjoint Ritual. He is also the owner of Housecore Records and has been involved with several other bands.
Ugly Mug
Ugly Mug
Ugly Mug
Walk Through Exits Only
Walk Through Exits Only
Family, 'Friends' And Associates
Family, 'Friends' And Associates
Conflict
Conflict
Conflict
