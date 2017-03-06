Milt HollandBorn 7 February 1917. Died 4 November 2005
Milt Holland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e9965e3-9262-438b-89b7-5a247dd4ebc1
Milt Holland Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton "Milt" Holland (born Milton Olshansky; February 7, 1917 – November 4, 2005) was an American drummer, percussionist, ethnic musicologist, and writer in the Los Angeles music scene. He pioneered the use of African, South American, and Indian percussion styles in jazz, pop and film music, traveling extensively in those regions to collect instruments and learn styles of playing them.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Milt Holland Tracks
Sort by
The Circle Game
Teressa Adams
The Circle Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
The Circle Game
Willy
Teressa Adams
Willy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Willy
Ladies of the Canyon
Teressa Adams
Ladies of the Canyon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Ladies of the Canyon
For Free
Teressa Adams
For Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
For Free
Rainy Night House
Teressa Adams
Rainy Night House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Rainy Night House
Last played on
Back to artist