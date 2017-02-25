Jah StitchBorn 27 July 1949
Jah Stitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e995ad6-51aa-4733-a8ea-bd7944ef9fbe
Jah Stitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Jah Stitch (born Melbourne James, 27 July 1949, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae deejay best known for his recordings in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jah Stitch Tracks
Sort by
African People
Jah Stitch
African People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African People
Last played on
Set Up Yourself Dreadlocks
Jah Stitch
Set Up Yourself Dreadlocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragga Muffin Style
Jah Stitch
Ragga Muffin Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragga Muffin Style
Last played on
Rock Man Soul
Jah Stitch
Rock Man Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Man Soul
Last played on
Conference At Waterhouse
Jah Stitch
Conference At Waterhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conference At Waterhouse
Last played on
Evilest thing
Jah Stitch
Evilest thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evilest thing
Last played on
Sinners Repent Your Soul
Jah Stitch
Sinners Repent Your Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinners Repent Your Soul
Last played on
Universal Ruler
Jah Stitch
Universal Ruler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Universal Ruler
Last played on
Judgement
Jah Stitch
Judgement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement
Last played on
Zion Gate / Every Wicked Have To Crawl
Jah Stitch
Zion Gate / Every Wicked Have To Crawl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zion Gate / Every Wicked Have To Crawl
Last played on
Jah Stitch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist