Per Arne Glorvigen (born 2 June 1963, in Drammen) is a Norwegian musician and composer, particularly known as a bandoneon and tango player. He is mentioned as one of the world's leading contemporary bandoneon players and "wizard of the buttons" (The Times).

He studied with Juan José Mosalini in France. In France he appeared with France Gall and Amelita Baltar.[citation needed] From 1994 he worked with Gidon Kremer and they formed the Astor-Quartet with Vadim Sakharov (piano) and Alois Pusch (double bass). With Kremer he recorded 4 CDs the first named "Hommage à Piazzolla." Glorvigen has performed with BBC Symphony Orchestra, Staatskapelle Dresden and the Alban Berg Quartett. He has adapted organ music by J.S. Bach to the bandoneon.

Glorvigen was named Artist in Residence at the Bergen International Festival 2006. Henrik Hellstenius' concerto for Glorvigen's bandoneon Glorvigen first performed with Oslo Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra in 2008. Willem Jeths also dedicated a bandoneon concerto to Glorvigen.