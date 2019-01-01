Dom & RolandDrum & bass artist Dominic Angas
Dom & Roland
Dom & Roland Biography (Wikipedia)
Dom & Roland is the alias of British drum and bass producer Dominic Angas. The addition of "Roland" in the artist name refers to his Roland sampler. In 1996 he was signed to Moving Shadow recordings, releasing three albums and numerous singles on the label. He has released records on other labels including 31 Records, Prototype, and Renegade Hardware, and has collaborated with Kemal, Black Sun Empire, Noisia, Hive, Amon Tobin, Keaton, and Skynet.
He set up his own label Dom & Roland Productions (DRP) in 2005. He is credited with creating the Tramen breakbeat which was one of the most widely used breaks in Drum & Bass, popularized by DJ Trace among many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dom & Roland Tracks
Mindfeeders
Mindfeeders
What?
What?
A Broken Heart
Can't Punish Me
Can't Punish Me
Imagination (Kemal & Rob Data Remix)
Imagination (Kemal & Rob Data Remix)
Outta Endz
Outta Endz
A New Renegade
A New Renegade
Innersense
Innersense
Flux
Flux
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
Enforced VIP
Enforced VIP
King of the Hustlers
King of the Hustlers
Jah Dub One
Jah Dub One
Parasite
Parasite
Rockers
Rockers
Tone Poem
Tone Poem
Breaking the Chain
Breaking the Chain
Outcast
Outcast
Sky Spirits
Sky Spirits
Hear My Call
Hear My Call
Chaos Theory
Chaos Theory
Sirens Song
Sirens Song
Through The Rays
Through The Rays
