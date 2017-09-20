DeclaimeAmerican rapper and singer from Oxnard, California
Declaime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e94436b-054f-4c83-94a9-03c91e856577
Declaime Biography (Wikipedia)
Dudley Perkins is an American rapper and singer from Oxnard, California. He has released records on Stones Throw Records under his own name and the alias of Declaime. In 2008, he co-founded the SomeOthaShip Connect record label with his partner Georgia Anne Muldrow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Declaime Tracks
Sort by
Whole Wide World (feat. Patti Blingh)
Flying Lotus
Whole Wide World (feat. Patti Blingh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
Whole Wide World (feat. Patti Blingh)
Featured Artist
Last played on
God Music (feat Georgia & Declaime)
J Zen
God Music (feat Georgia & Declaime)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Music (feat Georgia & Declaime)
Performer
Last played on
Declaime Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist