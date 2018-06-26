Carter StanleyBorn 27 August 1925. Died 1 December 1966
Carter Stanley
1925-08-27
Carter Stanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Carter Glen Stanley (August 27, 1925 – December 1, 1966) was a bluegrass music lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitar player. He formed "The Stanley Brothers and The Clinch Mountain Boys" band together with his younger brother Ralph Stanley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
