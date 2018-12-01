Julian AndersonComposer. Born 6 April 1967
Julian Anderson
1967-04-06
Julian Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Anderson (born 6 April 1967) is a British composer and teacher of composition.
Julian Anderson Performances & Interviews
Julian Anderson: Harmony - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Julian Anderson's Harmony.
Julian Anderson: Harmony - Preview Clip
Julian Anderson Tracks
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Julian Anderson
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
The Imaginary Museum
Julian Anderson
The Imaginary Museum
The Imaginary Museum
The Bearded Lady
Julian Anderson
The Bearded Lady
The Bearded Lady
Sanctus
Julian Anderson
Sanctus
Sanctus
I Saw Eternity
Julian Anderson
I Saw Eternity
I Saw Eternity
Singer
Tombeau
Julian Anderson
Tombeau
Tombeau
Imagin'd Corners
Julian Anderson
Imagin'd Corners
Imagin'd Corners
Poetry Nearing Silence
Julian Anderson
Poetry Nearing Silence
Poetry Nearing Silence
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
Julian Anderson
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
The Colour of Pomegranates
Julian Anderson
The Colour of Pomegranates
The Colour of Pomegranates
O Sing Unto the Lord
Julian Anderson
O Sing Unto the Lord
O Sing Unto the Lord
Van Gogh Blue
Julian Anderson
Van Gogh Blue
Van Gogh Blue
Conductor
Symphony
Julian Anderson
Symphony
Symphony
Bell Mass
Julian Anderson
Bell Mass
Bell Mass
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
Fantasias
Julian Anderson
Fantasias
Fantasias
In lieblicher Bläue
Julian Anderson
In lieblicher Bläue
In lieblicher Bläue
Ring Dance
Julian Anderson
Ring Dance
Ring Dance
Ensemble
Alhambra Fantasy
Julian Anderson
Alhambra Fantasy
Alhambra Fantasy
Ensemble
My Beloved Spake
Julian Anderson
My Beloved Spake
My Beloved Spake
Imagin'd Corners
Julian Anderson
Imagin'd Corners
Imagin'd Corners
Eden
Julian Anderson
Eden
Eden
The Imaginary Museum (Proms 2017)
Julian Anderson
The Imaginary Museum (Proms 2017)
The Imaginary Museum (Proms 2017)
Four American Choruses
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses
Four American Choruses
In Lieblicher Blaue (opening)
Julian Anderson
In Lieblicher Blaue (opening)
In Lieblicher Blaue (opening)
Fantasia Iv (Fantasias, 2009)
Julian Anderson
Fantasia Iv (Fantasias, 2009)
Fantasia Iv (Fantasias, 2009)
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Julian Anderson
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Alhambra Fantasy
Julian Anderson
Alhambra Fantasy
Alhambra Fantasy
Khorovod
Julian Anderson
Khorovod
Khorovod
In lieblicher Blaue - poem for violin and orchestra
Julian Anderson
In lieblicher Blaue - poem for violin and orchestra
In lieblicher Blaue - poem for violin and orchestra
Van Gogh Blue for ensemble
Julian Anderson
Van Gogh Blue for ensemble
Van Gogh Blue for ensemble
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
String Quartet No.2
Julian Anderson
String Quartet No.2
String Quartet No.2
In lieblicher Bläue
Julian Anderson
In lieblicher Bläue
In lieblicher Bläue
Incantesimi (Proms 2016)
Julian Anderson
Incantesimi (Proms 2016)
Incantesimi (Proms 2016)
Bearded Lady
Julian Anderson
Bearded Lady
Bearded Lady
Eden for orchestra
Julian Anderson
Eden for orchestra
Eden for orchestra
Van Gogh Blue
Julian Anderson
Van Gogh Blue
Van Gogh Blue
Shir Hashirim
Julian Anderson
Shir Hashirim
Shir Hashirim
Harmony, for Chorus and orchestra
Julian Anderson
Harmony, for Chorus and orchestra
Harmony, for Chorus and orchestra
String Quartet No 2 in D major
Julian Anderson
String Quartet No 2 in D major
String Quartet No 2 in D major
Thebans
Julian Anderson
Thebans
Thebans
Performer
